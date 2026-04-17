eGovPH app restored after user surge triggers outage

He also assured users that there was no hacking or data breach during the disruption.

The DICT said it is coordinating with government stakeholders, including Malacañang, to further strengthen infrastructure as more services are integrated into the platform.

Before the restoration, users reported difficulty accessing the app, with login attempts, account creation and basic functions failing. Error messages prompted users to retry after several seconds, effectively locking them out.

Some users also raised concerns online over recurring technical issues, although officials attributed the disruption to increased demand.

The eGovPH app serves as a centralized digital platform for government services, including digital IDs, travel declarations, document signing and AI-assisted support. It has reached about 40 million downloads and is integrated with thousands of government systems.