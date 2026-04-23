DICT eyes eGovPH upgrade after outages hit users

The DICT is upgrading its servers and adding cloud capacity to handle higher demand. It is also working more closely with government agencies to ensure their systems are stable and properly integrated into the platform.

“Instead of relying only on a central system, agencies are now expected to better manage their own systems while staying connected through the eGovPH platform. This is meant to reduce bottlenecks and prevent system-wide outages,” Almirol said.

“The government is also seeking additional funding to support these upgrades as more Filipinos continue to use the app,” he added.

Beyond resolving technical issues, Almirol said the goal is to make government services faster, more reliable, and easier to access, reducing the need for in-person transactions.

Originally designed for a limited number of services, the app quickly expanded as more agencies came on board.

At present, the platform serves as a one-stop hub where users can access IDs, permits, documents, and other government transactions.

By 2026, the app had reached about 40 million downloads and was linked to roughly 1,000 government systems.

However, as the platform grew, outage reports surfaced around 13 April, with users reporting difficulty logging in or completing transactions. The issue was attributed to heavy system traffic, particularly following the rollout of new features such as eGov AI.

Almirol said the focus now is on building a more robust system capable of handling millions of users without disruption.