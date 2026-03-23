DICT on track to hit 60M eGovPH users by 2028

DICT Undersecretary for eGovernment David Almirol Jr. said Monday the combination of physical hubs and digital platforms enables shift in government service delivery.

“The people should no longer have to keep going to the government repeatedly. The government should be the one reaching out to the people. Whether through the eGovPH super app or the eGov Serbisyo Hub, we are bringing services closer to our fellow Filipinos,” Almirol said.

“We need to make government services easy and fast. There should be no more long lines—we have to remove repetitive and complicated processes and the excessive document requirements. Now, instead of lining up multiple times, you can just stay at home,” he added.