DICT on track to hit 60M eGovPH users by 2028

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is bullish on reaching 60 million eGovPH Super App users after surpassing 40 million downloads.
The agency recently opened the eGovPH Serbisyo Hub in Mandaue City, a one-stop physical center where Cebuanos can access services from agencies such as the Social Security System, Philippine Statistics Authority, Departments of Labor and Employment, Health, and Social Welfare and Development.
DICT Undersecretary for eGovernment David Almirol Jr. said Monday the combination of physical hubs and digital platforms enables shift in government service delivery.
“The people should no longer have to keep going to the government repeatedly. The government should be the one reaching out to the people. Whether through the eGovPH super app or the eGov Serbisyo Hub, we are bringing services closer to our fellow Filipinos,” Almirol said.
“We need to make government services easy and fast. There should be no more long lines—we have to remove repetitive and complicated processes and the excessive document requirements. Now, instead of lining up multiple times, you can just stay at home,” he added.
Almirol said users now only need to input personal information once, which can be securely shared across participating agencies, cutting processing time and reducing redundancy.
The app is supported by a growing digital ecosystem, including eGovAI, eGovDocs for paperless transactions, and integration with the digital national ID system, now covering around 90 million Filipinos.
With 40 million downloads already meeting the government’s target this year, DICT plans future updates enabling access to academic records, diplomas, transcripts, and other government-issued certificates directly through the app.