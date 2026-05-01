LGUs, DoLE boost employment drive

The main celebration at the KCC Convention and Events Center in General Santos City featured 4,000 openings in sectors such as logistics, BPO and healthcare.

In a move toward digital modernization, DoLE partnered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to launch the “eTrabaho” platform. Integrated into the eGovPH app, the tool includes a résumé builder and automated notifications to match jobseekers with employers around the clock.

Strategic partnerships were also formed with the Civil Service Commission to open more public sector roles and with the Department of Health to expand career pathways for youth in the healthcare workforce.

Earlier this week, the agency collaborated with education officials to integrate labor rights education into the college curriculum, aiming to prepare graduates for the workforce.

In Metro Manila, DoLE-NCR established 18 job fair sites, including major hubs in Marikina and Quezon City.

Over at Marikina City, Mayor Marjorie Ann Teodoro encouraged young applicants to prioritize education alongside work. Teodoro, a former educator, noted that many of the fair’s “hired-on-the-spot” applicants were senior high school graduates.

The city’s event, held in partnership with SM Supermalls, hosted 45 public and private sector partners.

“Labor Day is an opportunity for us to come together and open more opportunities for everyone,” said Rowella V. Gande, director of the DoLE-NCR Quezon City Field Office.

At the Quezon City Hall compound, 99 employers offered more than 12,000 local and overseas vacancies. The event also featured payouts for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program and the awarding of livelihood grants.

To facilitate upskilling, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority issued certificates of commitment at various sites for jobseekers interested in reskilling for new industries.