ECCP backs e-governance rules rollout

European businesses see faster and more predictable government transactions on the horizon following the release of rules that will standardize digital services across agencies, a move expected to improve the country’s investment climate.
The European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) welcomed the signing of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the E-Governance Act, describing it as a key step toward modernizing how public services are delivered nationwide.
Finalized earlier this week by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the rules lay the groundwork for a coordinated shift to digital systems in government.
The initiative aims to reduce bureaucratic delays and make transactions more transparent—long-standing concerns among both local and foreign investors.
For the European business community, the measure is seen to directly support ease of doing business by cutting red tape and simplifying interactions with government offices.
It also strengthens the Philippines’ position as a more competitive destination for investments.
A central feature of the new framework is the requirement to establish an E-Government Master Plan, which will guide agencies and local government units in aligning their digital programs.
The chamber said this would help ensure consistency in implementation and avoid fragmented systems across the public sector.
The ECCP also expressed support for efforts to upgrade digital skills through the government’s ICT training initiatives, noting that a capable workforce is essential to sustaining the country’s digital infrastructure.
The chamber said it is ready to work with government institutions, including the DICT and the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), to support the rollout of the new rules and ensure their benefits reach the wider business community.