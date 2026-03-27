ECCP backs e-governance rules rollout

For the European business community, the measure is seen to directly support ease of doing business by cutting red tape and simplifying interactions with government offices.

It also strengthens the Philippines’ position as a more competitive destination for investments.

A central feature of the new framework is the requirement to establish an E-Government Master Plan, which will guide agencies and local government units in aligning their digital programs.

The chamber said this would help ensure consistency in implementation and avoid fragmented systems across the public sector.

The ECCP also expressed support for efforts to upgrade digital skills through the government’s ICT training initiatives, noting that a capable workforce is essential to sustaining the country’s digital infrastructure.

The chamber said it is ready to work with government institutions, including the DICT and the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), to support the rollout of the new rules and ensure their benefits reach the wider business community.