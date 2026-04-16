DILG, NYC urge youth to seek mental health support

Ortega encouraged those in need to reach out to the Commission.

“We encourage you, punta kayo sa amin, sa area offices ng NYC, contact us, then we’ll find a way to go to you to ensure you have somebody to talk to,” he added.

He explained that the Mental Health Youth Hub is not a single physical facility but a network of trained volunteers mobilized to provide counseling and support, particularly in communities with limited access to services.

The program is funded and institutionalized by the NYC to expand its reach, including to remote areas.

Ortega stressed that mental health issues affect all sectors of society.

“Ang mental health po ay hindi pinipili kung mayaman ka o mahirap… old or young. Everybody is going through mental health,” he said.

He added that the NYC is planning to launch the country’s first Anti-Bullying Summit in 2027, amid concerns over rising cases of youth and student suicides linked to bullying.