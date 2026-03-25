Bong Go urges DBM, NYC to use idle funds for youth programs

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Youth, called on the NYC and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to immediately utilize funds already allocated by Congress, stressing that idle budgets must not remain unused while critical youth programs—particularly those addressing mental health and bullying—require urgent implementation.
During a Senate hearing on March 17, Go raised concerns over the delayed implementation of programs and the apparent underutilization of funds intended to support the NYC.
He pointed out that the program has been pending for years, despite the known need for funding to carry out such initiatives.
“Nasa 2025 po ito at alam naman natin na ‘pag may mga seminars, may mga programa ang NYC ay kailangan nyo rin po ng pondo na magagamit. Kasi napakaliit rin talaga ng pondo ng NYC. Not only NYC, yung PSC. Buti ang PSC may NSDF sila. Yung NYC is maliit na lang talaga yung pondo ninyo. So ano na hong ginawa nyo dito sa programang ito?” he continued.
In response, NYC Chairperson Jeff Ortega explained that guidance during budget deliberations limited the use of additional allocations, with current requests focused on operational needs.
“Mr. Chair, actually, sa mga tulong po na ibinigay po sa National Youth Commission, ang advice po sa amin noong budget hearing ng head of agency namin is hindi po muna gagalawin yung mga budget na idinagdag po sa amin maliban doon sa regular,” the official said.
The representative added that the requested funding had been intended for a specific purpose that remains unused.
“Ang nahingi lang po namin na budget doon po sa tulong na ibinigay sa amin ay para sa extension office po ng NYC na hindi pa rin po namin nagagamit,” the official explained.
At the same time, the NYC signaled openness to redirecting funds toward more immediate programs, subject to coordination with the Senate and DBM.
“Pero Mr. Chair, ito pong budget na ito pwede po kaming magsulat sa DBM, hihingi na lang po kami ng tulong, ng assistance na kung possible po na magamit natin for the anti-bullying summit or any campaign, pwede po nating magamit this year, we would be happy to follow soon, Mr. Chair,” the official added.
Go, for his part, emphasized that funds approved by Congress must be put to use, especially when they are meant to support programs for the youth.
“I mean ito po yung mga pondong inilaan ng Kongreso na para makatulong sa NYC. Sayang naman po kung hindi nyo magamit,” he said.
He also raised concerns about how unutilized funds may end up elsewhere without clear benefit.
“Kaysa naman po nagagamit yung pondo sa… alam mo na, sa mga nasasayang lang po na korapsyon sa gobyerno. Sana nagamit nyo na lang sana. So nasa DBM na po yon ‘no kung mabigyan nila ng prayoridad,” he continued.
The senator urged both the NYC and DBM to act with urgency, particularly given the pressing nature of mental health concerns among the youth.
“Sana po’y i-follow up nyo rin po sa kanila. Kami naman po sa Senado ay kami po’y nagpu-push lang po rito ng mga request ninyo kung saan po makakatulong pa sa inyong mga programa lalung-lalo na po napakahalaga nitong mental health issue na kailangan ng mga interventions,” Go said.
He stressed that leaving funds unused undermines programs that could provide immediate assistance.
“Sana po’y magamit nyo kaagad itong pondong ito kaysa natutulog diyan, kaysa nasasayang sa ibang mga unprogrammed appropriations na hindi natin alam saan napupunta. Ito alam nating makakatulong talaga sa mga programa ng NYC,” he added.
Go also directly appealed to DBM officials present at the hearing to prioritize these allocations.
“May taga-DBM pala rito. Ma’am, Atty. Tricia Baraan, parang ano naman po kayo rito ‘no, parang suki na kayo rito sa mga hearings. And I’m sure kabisado nyo na po yan,” he remarked.
He then asked for specific action to ensure that youth-focused programs, including anti-bullying and mental health initiatives, receive immediate attention.
“Paki-check nyo naman po, alam kong mas alam ninyo ang trabaho sa DBM pero sana po mabigyan po ito ng prayoridad lalung-lalo na itong sa anti-bullying. May mga programa sila about mental health ang NYC, baka pwedeng magamit na lang po doon kaysa natutulog, kaysa nagagamit sa mga walang kwenta na mga unprogrammed projects ‘no na hindi natin alam saan napupunta,” he said.
He concluded his appeal by underscoring the urgency of intervention.
“Sana dito talaga na alam natin ang mga programang makakatulong sa mga kabataan at immediate intervention kaagad po ang kailangan natin dito sa mental health issue na ito,” Go added.
For its part, the Department of Budget and Management acknowledged the importance of the concern and pointed to upcoming budget preparations as an avenue to support such initiatives.
Go ended the exchange by expressing appreciation while reiterating the importance of ensuring that public funds are directed toward timely and meaningful programs for the youth sector.