Bong Go urges DBM, NYC to use idle funds for youth programs

He pointed out that the program has been pending for years, despite the known need for funding to carry out such initiatives.

“Nasa 2025 po ito at alam naman natin na ‘pag may mga seminars, may mga programa ang NYC ay kailangan nyo rin po ng pondo na magagamit. Kasi napakaliit rin talaga ng pondo ng NYC. Not only NYC, yung PSC. Buti ang PSC may NSDF sila. Yung NYC is maliit na lang talaga yung pondo ninyo. So ano na hong ginawa nyo dito sa programang ito?” he continued.

In response, NYC Chairperson Jeff Ortega explained that guidance during budget deliberations limited the use of additional allocations, with current requests focused on operational needs.

“Mr. Chair, actually, sa mga tulong po na ibinigay po sa National Youth Commission, ang advice po sa amin noong budget hearing ng head of agency namin is hindi po muna gagalawin yung mga budget na idinagdag po sa amin maliban doon sa regular,” the official said.

The representative added that the requested funding had been intended for a specific purpose that remains unused.

“Ang nahingi lang po namin na budget doon po sa tulong na ibinigay sa amin ay para sa extension office po ng NYC na hindi pa rin po namin nagagamit,” the official explained.

At the same time, the NYC signaled openness to redirecting funds toward more immediate programs, subject to coordination with the Senate and DBM.

“Pero Mr. Chair, ito pong budget na ito pwede po kaming magsulat sa DBM, hihingi na lang po kami ng tulong, ng assistance na kung possible po na magamit natin for the anti-bullying summit or any campaign, pwede po nating magamit this year, we would be happy to follow soon, Mr. Chair,” the official added.

Go, for his part, emphasized that funds approved by Congress must be put to use, especially when they are meant to support programs for the youth.

“I mean ito po yung mga pondong inilaan ng Kongreso na para makatulong sa NYC. Sayang naman po kung hindi nyo magamit,” he said.