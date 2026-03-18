Go pushes school mental health services expansions

“I have always believed that the youth are the hope and future of our nation,” Go said in a translated statement. “Their strength depends on the opportunities, support and guidance we provide today.”

Go cited Department of Education data showing that 404 public school learners died by suicide in 2021, while another 2,147 learners attempted suicide. He argued these figures prove that mental health must be treated with the same urgency as physical health.

The senator acknowledged “gaps and weaknesses” in the implementation of the Philippine Mental Health Act and pushed for several pending measures to address the shortfall. These include Senate Bill 258 and Senate Bill 1948, which would mandate life-planning education and require a psychologist in every school.

Go also highlighted his own legislative efforts, such as the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, which mandates care centers in public schools, and a proposal to establish mental health offices across all state university and college campuses.

Beyond institutional support, Go flagged bullying and social media harassment as significant drivers of youth depression. He noted that “fake news” and online attacks can leave “lasting scars” on young people that sometimes lead to tragic outcomes.