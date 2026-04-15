Benguet not yet considering state of calamity — Diclas

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Melchor Diclas said the provincial government is not yet considering the declaration of a state of calamity.
Diclas said the administration is currently using the energy crisis as a basis for providing public assistance. The governor, along with executives from the province’s 13 municipalities, held a meeting to identify the sectors most affected by rising fuel prices across the country.
According to Diclas, the provincial government is prepared to provide counterpart support for services or aid that municipal governments cannot independently deliver to their constituents.
The agricultural sector remains among the most significantly affected. Diclas said the provincial government has allocated funds, including P3 million for livestock and another P3 million for crops. However, he acknowledged that these existing funds are insufficient to meet the needs of farmers across the province.