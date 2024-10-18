Pateros cops nab ‘druggies’

Operatives from the Pateros Police arrested two men in a buy-bust operation Thursday night, resulting in the seizure of illegal drugs and an unlicensed firearm.

The suspects, identified as alias Marc and alias Melchor, were apprehended around 9 p.m. in Barangay Sta. Ana, Pateros, Metro Manila.

Authorities recovered 10 plastic sachets of suspected shabu, weighing an estimated 2 grams with a street value of P13,600, two P100 bills, a gray Xiaomi cellular phone, a coin purse and P150 in cash from the suspects.

Alias Marc was also found in possession of a .38 revolver without a serial number, loaded with three live rounds of ammunition.

The arrested suspects are currently in custody at the Pateros Municipal Police Station. Charges for violating Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and Republic Act 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) are being prepared against them.