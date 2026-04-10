Baguio declares state of calamity amid fuel crisis

The local government has also suspended the number coding scheme to improve mobility, as some public transport operators have reduced trips due to high fuel prices.

Authorities have formed a crisis management committee to monitor prices of fuel and basic goods, alongside launching an online platform for residents to report overpricing and hoarding.

Energy-saving measures have also been rolled out in government offices, including a four-day workweek and limits on air-conditioning use to cut consumption.

The city council cited Executive Order No. 110, issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as part of the basis for the declaration and said copies of the resolution would be sent to national agencies to facilitate further assistance.