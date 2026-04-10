Baguio declares state of calamity amid fuel crisis

The city government has placed Baguio under a state of calamity to ease the impact of rising fuel prices, which have disrupted transport, food supply, and livelihoods.
The declaration followed the signing of City Council Resolution No. 257, series of 2026 by Mayor Benjamin Magalong, citing the economic strain caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict.
The move aims to unlock assistance for affected sectors, particularly transport and food industries, which have been hit by surging fuel costs.
To cushion the impact, the city has begun distributing P5,000 in financial aid to nearly 2,000 public utility jeepney drivers through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program. The aid is meant to help drivers sustain operations, especially during evening trips.
The local government has also suspended the number coding scheme to improve mobility, as some public transport operators have reduced trips due to high fuel prices.
Authorities have formed a crisis management committee to monitor prices of fuel and basic goods, alongside launching an online platform for residents to report overpricing and hoarding.
Energy-saving measures have also been rolled out in government offices, including a four-day workweek and limits on air-conditioning use to cut consumption.
The city council cited Executive Order No. 110, issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as part of the basis for the declaration and said copies of the resolution would be sent to national agencies to facilitate further assistance.