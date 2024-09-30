Dads pass landmark ordinances

DAVAO CITY — The 20th Davao City Council has passed various landmark ordinances, which ensured the protection and welfare of the various sectors of society, guidance for disaster protocol, and peace and order, since 2022.

Mayor J Melchor B. Quitain Jr., said that so far, the council has passed many landmark ordinances - Ordinance Creating the Persons with Disabilities Office, Ordinance Creating the Davao City Housing Office, and Solo Parent Ordinance.

“The Solo Parent Ordinance provides for additional welfare services, privileges, and benefits for solo parents’ residents of Davao City and establishment of the Solo Parent Division at City Social Welfare Development Office,” he added.

Apart from that, the council also passed the Ordinance Establishing Shelter for Indigenous peoples watchers and runners of patients; the Amended CCTV Ordinance; the Speed Limit Ordinance; Paperless Session Ordinance, and the Ordinance Institutionalizing the Davao City Earthquake Response Task Force.

Quitain added that they also passed the Pre-emptive Evacuation Ordinance; Anti-Spaghetti Wire Ordinance which prohibits the construction of poles that obstruct sidewalks and alleys, prohibits clustered poles in public places including sidewalks, and mandates the removal of unused wire and poles; Amendment to the Comprehensive Anti-Smoking Ordinance; and Amended Liquor Code of Davao City.

“The Ordinance Implementing the Dabawenyo DCPlinado (a program for young people on discipline and values education applied to all institutional educations in Davao City, covering all levels of basic education and providing modules to be integrated to values education, Araling Panlipunan, Makabayan and Good Manners and Right Conduct Subject of the DepEd Matatag Curriculum; Ordinance Creating the Davao City Office for the Culture and the Arts (promotes arts and culture and provides an endowment to support projects and programs of artists); and the Ordinance declaring the Mt. Apo Natural Park as Geo Park; and Water-break time Ordinance are also among the landmark ordinances,” he said.