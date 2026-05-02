Graft buster’s 2018 removal reversed

Carandang was involved in the Office of the Ombudsman’s handling of a plunder complaint filed by Senator Antonio Trillanes IV against Duterte, which included the latter’s bank records.

In media interviews, Carandang stated that documents from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) were “similar” to those provided by Trillanes and that they referenced evidence of substantial money flows or ill-gotten wealth connected to Duterte.

The Office of the President, via then Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, found him liable for graft and corruption under RA 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, specifically for alleged manifest partiality, divulging confidential information, and causing undue injury or giving unwarranted advantage; betrayal of public trust and violations of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials; grave misconduct and dishonesty for misusing or disclosing confidential information from the investigation.

The dismissal order imposed penalties, including the forfeiture of benefits, perpetual disqualification from public office, and cancellation of eligibility.

Trillanes’ ally

The charges stemmed from complaints filed by groups like the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption and other lawyers accusing him of bias in favor of Trillanes and improperly publicizing details adverse to Duterte.

He had earlier been suspended for 90 days in January 2018 on similar grounds.