Police officer faces rape complaint

Based on the police report, the first incident allegedly occurred on 20 January 2026, after the officer summoned the trainee to his barracks. The second incident was said to have taken place on 8 February, when the officer again ordered her to report to his quarters, where the assault allegedly happened.

Both incidents reportedly occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. inside a training facility at Teachers Camp in Baguio City.

The victim filed a formal complaint with police on 13 April. As of that date, the suspect — who is married and a native of Pangasinan — has not yet been arrested.