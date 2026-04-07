Batangas police chief faces sexual harassment complaint

The affidavit also alleged that Rufo, as a senior-ranking officer, took advantage of his position of authority, raising concerns over abuse of power, workplace safety, and professional conduct within the police organization.

NAPOLCOM said the complaint is now under its jurisdiction and will undergo proper administrative proceedings in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

The case follows a similar complaint filed weeks earlier against Highway Patrol Group chief Brig. Gen. Jessie Tamayao, who stepped down from his post after being accused of sexual harassment by a female police officer.

NAPOLCOM said complaints involving women in uniform will be handled with urgency, impartiality, and due process, while ensuring accountability within the ranks.

The commission also reminded police personnel to uphold professionalism, respect, and integrity, stressing that leadership must be anchored on accountability and moral authority.