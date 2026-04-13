14 trainees undergo Skills Development Training Program in Bataan Freeport

“Upon evaluation, qualified trainees may be considered for immediate hiring by Dong In Sunbirds Corp., reinforcing AFAB’s commitment to linking skills development with actual job opportunities,” AFAB stated.

Additional batches are expected to further expand and sustain this initiative, providing more beneficiaries with access to skills training and employment opportunities.

Through this collaboration, government support programs are effectively linked with industry partners, promoting inclusive growth and expanding access to career opportunities for the community.

Skills development training programs provide technical-vocational education to enhance workforce employability, offering free, blended, and online courses. These initiatives cover areas like automotive servicing, IT, and culinary arts, aiming to bridge skills gaps and support economic growth.

AFAB offers and facilitates various skilled worker training programs designed to prepare individuals for employment within the FAB. These programs often include free courses, allowances, and direct hiring opportunities.

The Bataan Freeport recorded 35,939 employees as of early 2026. Approximately 67.5% of the workforce are regular employees, with 12.4% in probationary status and 13.2% in other employment categories.

The AFAB is actively partnering with international organizations, including Korean partners (MSQUARE Global and GHRDI), to boost industrial training and human resource development.