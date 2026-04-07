Poro Point benchmarks Bataan Freeport operations

The visit aimed to strengthen knowledge exchange among economic zones and support improvements in operations at Poro Point.

The 236.5-hectare Poro Point Freeport Zone in San Fernando, La Union is managed by the Poro Point Management Corporation, a subsidiary of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority. The zone includes an airport, seaport, and tourism facilities.

PPMC is pursuing modernization initiatives, including upgrading its seaport to support full containerization.

AFAB, created in 2009 through Republic Act No. 9728, manages the Freeport Area of Bataan, which has grown into a major industrial hub with more than 155 locators and over 40,000 workers.

The agency reported P17.3 billion in committed investments and ongoing expansion projects, including the Bataan Transshipment Hub and a 6-megawatt solar facility.