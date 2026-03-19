Bataan Freeport expansion projects highlighted at Philippines Ports and Logistics 2026

Pelaez represented AFAB Administrator and CEO Hussein P. Pangandaman during the said event, discussing the growing interest in the Freeport following AFAB’s amended charter, which allows businesses across the province of Bataan to be declared as Freeport Area of Bataan Expansion Areas.

The official also noted that six port operators are currently opening or expanding their operations within the FAB. AFAB’s participation in the forum has well presented the FAB’s growing role in supporting the development of the country’s port and logistics sector.

Based on reports from early 2026, the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) is undergoing significant expansion, focusing on tourism, commercial infrastructure, and the development of new expansion areas under the leadership of CEO Pangandaman.

Some of the key AFAB expansion projects for 2026 include: the development of a 23,000-square-meter Central Business District (CBD) to serve as the hub for commerce and services, featuring a shopping mall, hotel, office buildings, and a commercial condominium.

The agency is also constructing the FAB Boardwalk, a 12,000-square-meter tourist destination, along the Mattel Beach shoreline. The infrastructure is designed to feature a coastal promenade with restaurants and shops, aimed at enhancing tourism in the Freeport.

A new FAB Commercial Strip is being built along Luzon Avenue, featuring multi-level buildings for restaurants, retail shops, and service centers for workers and residents. AFAB also signed a lease agreement with KLUTCH Inc. for the rehabilitation and redevelopment of a commercial building to support business expansion.

For energy and sustainability, the AFAB aims to construct a 1,030-MW battery energy storage system and a possible pumped storage hydroelectric facility.

Under Republic Act No. 11453, AFAB is actively expanding its operational area beyond Mariveles into other areas of Bataan.

AFAB is also focused on creating an IT hub within the FAB, aimed at attracting Information Technology universities and building a 4,000-student capacity facility, as well as advancing offshore digital asset licenses (ODAL).

Lastly, major locator Petron Corp. is developing a co-methyl ester plant in the zone.