APECO is positioning the CINP as a future logistics gateway to the Pacific, offering an alternative route for businesses.

Taway said the proposed port, which could cover about 500 hectares including an industrial estate, is envisioned as a large-scale integrated logistics hub rather than another small port facility.

“We are not selling a port for now. We are selling a dream, we are selling a potential, we are selling a vision,” Taway said.

He added that the project is being developed to complement existing regional gateways by providing businesses with another option for transshipment, manufacturing, and export activities.

Airport development moves forward

Apart from the seaport, APECO is also advancing airport infrastructure, with the procurement of an air traffic control tower and terminal building expected to proceed by the end of July.

Taway said the agency is coordinating with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to finalize technical requirements, particularly for the control tower.

“The technical documents took time because, particularly in the air traffic control tower, our engineers are not their forte. They’re civilians. We had to ask guidance and assistance from CAAP,” he said.

The planned airport upgrade is part of APECO’s broader push to support commercial flight operations and improve connectivity to the economic zone.

APECO is also preparing a business case to attract airlines, with discussions underway with potential carriers interested in serving the area.

Power, logistics seen as key to investment push

Taway said reliable energy supply remains critical in attracting manufacturing and technology companies to the zone.

He cited ongoing discussions for power supply arrangements that could support future industrial locators, including potential data center investments requiring hundreds of megawatts of capacity.

“We have to face it. They won’t go if they see that there is a lack of energy,” Taway said.

APECO is also exploring additional infrastructure links, including railway and road connectivity, to strengthen its role within the Luzon Economic Corridor.

The agency identified the revival of an east-west transport connection as essential to maximizing the potential of the economic zone by linking Pacific-facing facilities with markets and production areas across Luzon.

Investors eye Pacific gateway

APECO has secured growing investor interest in sectors such as renewable energy, logistics, defense, tourism, agri-processing, and skills development.

Taway said discussions with potential investors from Southeast Asia and other markets have strengthened the case for developing a new Pacific trade route.

He pointed out that several major export markets of ASEAN economies are accessible through the Pacific, creating opportunities for new logistics platforms.

“With APECO, what we offer is an open and unobstructed gateway,” Taway said.

The agency is banking on the development of the CINP and supporting infrastructure to transform Casiguran, Aurora, into a strategic investment hub connecting Philippine industries with Pacific markets.