DoST pushes electric transport, smart farming

He cited that global crises are felt directly by Filipino families through the increasing cost of basic goods and fuel.

A centerpiece of the department’s strategy is the promotion of e-mobility. Solidum announced a target to have at least 10 percent of the country’s transport systems electrified by 2040.

Recent innovations include the e-Tranvia in Intramuros, the MB Dalaray Electric Ferry on the Pasig River, and hybrid electric trains for the Philippine National Railways.

These technologies are developed through partnerships with local government units and academic institutions, including the University of the Philippines Diliman and Cagayan State University.

Undersecretary Sancho A. Mabborang said these innovations are necessary to reduce dependence on imported fuel and promote local industry growth.

Solidum also emphasized the need for “smart agriculture” to ensure food security. He urged a shift toward organic fertilization to counter the decreasing supply of inorganic sources.

The DoST is currently supporting precision farming technologies and climate-resilient crops through its Smarter Approaches to Reinvigorate Agriculture as an Industry program.

Regarding energy security, Sicat advocated for the accelerated deployment of solar and wind power to reduce the nation’s vulnerability to external economic shocks.