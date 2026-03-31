DOST opens hub to push commercialization of innovations

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) has launched a business hub and exhibit center aimed at accelerating the commercialization of Filipino innovations and strengthening the country’s science and technology ecosystem.
Science Secretary Renato Solidum said the PROPEL Business Hub and Exhibit Center marks a shift from research-focused efforts toward market-driven innovation.
“For years, we have invested in research… Today, we affirm that our work does not end with discovery. It must continue until innovation reaches the marketplace, benefits communities, creates jobs, and improves lives,” Solidum said during the launch in Taguig City.
He said the hub, developed with universities and research institutions, will support collaboration, incubation and technology demonstration, while bringing innovation closer to communities beyond major urban centers.
“Our goal is clear: Filipino innovations must not remain on the shelves—they must reach the market, create jobs, solve national problems, and compete globally,” he added.
The exhibit center will showcase technologies developed by Filipino researchers and entrepreneurs, with DOST aiming to turn prototypes into viable enterprises.
“Each technology displayed here represents dedication, creativity, and public investment… we must ensure these innovations become enterprises that generate jobs and solve real-world problems,” Solidum said.
DOST Assistant Secretary Napoleon Juanillo Jr. said the facility will connect startups with scientists, laboratories and industry partners, helping bridge the gap between research and real-world application.
The hub is also designed to serve as a venue for collaboration, policy discussions and capacity-building activities, while the exhibit center will host rotating displays, demonstrations and technology showcases for stakeholders and the public.