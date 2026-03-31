DOST opens hub to push commercialization of innovations

“Our goal is clear: Filipino innovations must not remain on the shelves—they must reach the market, create jobs, solve national problems, and compete globally,” he added.

The exhibit center will showcase technologies developed by Filipino researchers and entrepreneurs, with DOST aiming to turn prototypes into viable enterprises.

“Each technology displayed here represents dedication, creativity, and public investment… we must ensure these innovations become enterprises that generate jobs and solve real-world problems,” Solidum said.

DOST Assistant Secretary Napoleon Juanillo Jr. said the facility will connect startups with scientists, laboratories and industry partners, helping bridge the gap between research and real-world application.

The hub is also designed to serve as a venue for collaboration, policy discussions and capacity-building activities, while the exhibit center will host rotating displays, demonstrations and technology showcases for stakeholders and the public.