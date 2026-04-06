2 chapels burglarized on Black Saturday

Among the stolen items were the wings, shield, spear and sword of the image of San Miguel Arcangel, all made of silver and valued at around P235,000.

At the diocesan shrine, items used during Mass such as a chalice and monstrance were also taken.

Church officials are now coordinating with the San Miguel Police Station for the recovery of the stolen items and the identification of the perpetrators.

The parish has appealed to anyone with information about the incident to report it to authorities.

Church officials also appealed to the suspects to return the stolen religious items.