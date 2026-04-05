Two Bulacan chapels hit by thieves during Black Saturday

Two chapels in Bulacan, the Diocesan Shrine and Parish of San Miguel Arcangel, were burglarized during Black Saturday.
According to reports, some of the stolen objects include sacred items used by their patron said San Miguel Arcangel.
The Parish of San Miguel Arcangel cited that some of the stolen items include the wings, shield, spear, and sword all made of silver, with a total value of P235,000.
The churches are now coordinating with the San Miguel Police Station for the immediate recovery of the stolen items and the arrest of the perpetrators.
The parish is urging anyone who can provide information to inform the authorities regarding the stolen religious items.
At the Diocesan Shrine, items used during mass were stolen such as chalice and monstrance.
The church stated that the suspects were only tempted to steal the items and are asking them to return the stolen items.