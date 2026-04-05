First Mindanao yarn center coming soon

The first yarn production center in Mindanao is in the drawing board.

During the discussion of the proposed Regional Yarn Production and Innovation Center (RYPIC) by the Regional Research, Development, and Innovation Committee chaired by the Department of Science and Technology, Evangeline Flor P. Manalang, the chief science research specialist of DoST-Philippine Textile Research Institute’s Technical Services Division, highlighted the Cotabato project’s importance in fostering a sustainable textile ecosystem in Soccsksargen.