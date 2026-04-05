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First Mindanao yarn center coming soon

A PHILIPPINE Air Force personnel learn weaving using a traditional equipment during a textile course hands-on conducted by the DoST’s Philippine Textile Research Institute at the Innovation Center for Yarn and Textile on 25 to 26 March 2026.
A PHILIPPINE Air Force personnel learn weaving using a traditional equipment during a textile course hands-on conducted by the DoST’s Philippine Textile Research Institute at the Innovation Center for Yarn and Textile on 25 to 26 March 2026. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF DOST-PTRI
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The first yarn production center in Mindanao is in the drawing board.

During the discussion of the proposed Regional Yarn Production and Innovation Center (RYPIC) by the Regional Research, Development, and Innovation Committee chaired by the Department of Science and Technology, Evangeline Flor P. Manalang, the chief science research specialist of DoST-Philippine Textile Research Institute’s Technical Services Division, highlighted the Cotabato project’s importance in fostering a sustainable textile ecosystem in Soccsksargen.

A PHILIPPINE Air Force personnel learn weaving using a traditional equipment during a textile course hands-on conducted by the DoST’s Philippine Textile Research Institute at the Innovation Center for Yarn and Textile on 25 to 26 March 2026.
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“The RYPIC will serve as a key facility to process our natural fibers into yarn and open opportunities for skills training among farmers and local stakeholders,” Manalang said at the meeting, according to PIA.

A PHILIPPINE Air Force personnel learn weaving using a traditional equipment during a textile course hands-on conducted by the DoST’s Philippine Textile Research Institute at the Innovation Center for Yarn and Textile on 25 to 26 March 2026.
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Mindanao
Department of Science and Technology
yarn production hub

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