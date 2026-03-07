Northern Mindanao pushes R&D for digital growth

Researchers from Northern Mindanao gathered at the 2026 Mindanao Cluster Call Conference to identify and bridge gaps in the region’s research and development, with a sharp focus on health, agriculture, energy, and emerging technologies. The event highlighted how local innovation can support broader national development.

Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang, Department of Science and Technology (DoST), Undersecretary for Regional Operations, emphasized Northern Mindanao’s unique priorities, including “the industrial hub, focused on 5G/6G ecosystems and Cagayan de Oro’s metropolitan development.” He noted that these areas are key to strengthening the region’s digital infrastructure and urban planning.

The role of science and technology

DoST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. stressed the role of science and technology in improving lives, creating jobs, and supporting industries in the region.

“Science, technology, and innovation must directly serve the Filipino people while protecting lives, strengthening industries, and creating quality jobs. We prepare today so that the Philippines can thrive tomorrow. Our goal is that Filipino talent is at the center of national development. But this is not one agency’s job; it is only through the collective efforts of our Filipino researchers, scientists, and engineers that we as a country will be able to reach this vision of a Science Technology and Innovation-driven economic development,” he said.