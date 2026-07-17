Santos was sued after a video in which he alleged that the mining company failed to comply with mandatory legal requirements in securing an exploration permit was posted online. Balgos, meanwhile, was included in the complaint over remarks he made during a radio program.

NLMRC is conducting a large-scale gold and copper exploration project covering 4,456 hectares in Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya. The project has drawn opposition from local communities, which have filed legal actions and staged protests over concerns involving land rights, livelihoods and environmental protection.

In a statement, the IBP Nueva Vizcaya Chapter reiterated its commitment to protecting the independence of the legal profession and ensuring that lawyers can perform their duties without fear of intimidation or retaliation.

While declining to comment on the merits of the pending cases, the chapter stressed that lawyers must be allowed to advocate for their clients within the bounds of the law and the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability.

The IBP also emphasized that a lawyer's representation of a client does not mean the lawyer adopts or endorses the client's views or actions.

It added that legal actions should not be used to discourage or chill legitimate advocacy, warning that attempts to intimidate members of the legal profession raise concerns about the administration of justice and the rule of law.

The chapter also expressed solidarity with Santos and Balgos, saying it would work to ensure they receive full legal protection, due process and the presumption of innocence.

It likewise appealed to all parties to respect the legal process, maintain civility and allow the appropriate institutions to resolve the matter impartially.