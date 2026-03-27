PhilFIDA backs abaca revival in Catanduanes

The abaca industry in Virac, Catanduanes is gaining renewed support from the Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority as stakeholders push to revive the sector following years of declining output.
Virac, known as the country’s “Abaca Capital,” saw key initiatives in March aimed at strengthening production and expanding value-added opportunities for farmers and local enterprises.
From 17 to 19 March, PhilFIDA conducted a Training of Trainers on abaca school bag making in coordination with its Regional Office V and the provincial government. The program aimed to equip participants with technical skills and create a pool of trainers to expand knowledge across communities.
PhilFIDA Executive Director Arnold Atienza said the initiative supports innovation and livelihood development, while Catanduanes Gov. Patrick Alain Azanza said it aligns with the province’s “Kabuhayan” agenda to strengthen the local abaca industry.
The training was followed by the Abaka Talakayan sa Isla, a stakeholder forum attended by local traders to address industry concerns and identify growth opportunities.
Despite being the Bicol Region’s top raw abaca producer, Catanduanes faces challenges, including a limited number of processors and declining output due to typhoons and plant diseases. As of 2025, the province has 13,904 farmers and 190 registered traders but only three processors, compared to 109 in neighboring Albay.
Republic Act No. 11700, signed in 2022, formally declared Catanduanes as the country’s abaca capital, reinforcing efforts to sustain and expand the industry.