"Every family deserves support and dignity when they lose someone they love. Raising the funeral benefit to P50,000 means the GSIS stands beside our members' families at the exact moment they need us most," Veloso said.

The state insurer said it provides funeral assistance to around 21,000 to 25,000 families nationwide every year and will allocate up to P1.25 billion annually to sustain the expanded benefit.

The one-time P50,000 funeral benefit is available to qualified active members, separated members entitled to future separation or retirement benefits, old-age pensioners, retirees who opted to retire under Republic Act No. 1616 despite being eligible for pension benefits under Republic Act No. 8291, and members who retired under RA 1616 before RA 8291 took effect, provided they rendered at least 20 years of government service.

The benefit is payable to only one qualified claimant following the order of priority: the deceased member's legitimate spouse, the legitimate child who paid for the funeral expenses, or, in the absence of both, any person who can present sufficient proof of having paid the funeral costs.

Claimants must submit the required documents, including the member's death certificate, a valid government-issued identification card and other supporting documents based on their relationship to the deceased. Non-spouse claimants must also provide proof that they shouldered the funeral expenses.

"The funeral benefit is one of the most immediate forms of assistance we give our members. Raising it to P50,000 shows how seriously the GSIS takes that responsibility," Veloso said.

GSIS said the increase forms part of the government's efforts to strengthen support for public sector workers, pensioners and their dependents under the Bagong Pilipinas agenda and the President's Eight-Point Socioeconomic Agenda.