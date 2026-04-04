DA Central Luzon reviews Q1 Livestock Banner Program

Regional and Provincial Livestock Program Coordinators and Provincial Veterinarians from the seven provinces of Central Luzon took part in the event.

Livestock Regional Program Coordinator Gil G. David revealed the status of continuing projects from 2025 and the state of programs, projects and targets for 2026.

Some of the information presented is the Physical and Financial targets, Swine Industry Recovery Project, assistance to duck raisers, and the Livestock Economic Enterprise Development (LEED)

LEED aims to strengthen the contribution of the subsector of livestock and poultry in increasing the earnings of farmers thru the distribution of Livestock and Poultry Modules as grants.

A presentation was also made on the current state and new information regarding the African Swine Fever and the Avian Influenza in the region. This was discussed by Agriculturist II Noemi Guintu from the Livestock Program.