DA holds milk feeding program, distribute agri tools and inputs

The Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Luzon conducted a milk feeding program and distributed agricultural tools and inputs under the Gulayan sa Paaralan Program (GPP) at the Linglingay Elementary School in the Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija on 24 March 2026.
According to the DA, the activity aims to boost the nutrition and health of elementary students thru the distribution of healthy and nutritious milk. Alongside the said program is the distribution of agricultural tools to support the school and farm their own food.
Around 10 elementary school in the Science City of Muñoz received agricultural tools and inputs, including the Bagong Sikat Elementary School, Cabisuculan Elementary School, Calabalabaan Elementary School, DepED CLSU Laboratory Elementary School, Linglingay Elementary School, Mapangpang Elementary School, Maligaya Elementary School, Muñoz Central School, Muñoz North Central School, and Palusapis Integrated School.
The agricultural tools included hydroponics solution (Snap A at B), growing boxes with seedling plugs, seedling trays, organic fertilizers, sprinkler, dipper, molasses, knife, rake, shovel, and other items that are useful in farming.
The carabao milk that was distributed at the feeding program are locally-made products from the Catalanacan Multi-purpose Cooperative (CAMPC), which is supported by the DA-Philippine Rural Development Project thru the distributed storage facility and marketing support such as trucks.
Due to these donations, the cooperative has enhanced their capacity in creating pasteurized toned milk and expedite an orderly and effective delivery of the milk to the schools in the city.
Around 400 students were given free carabao milk at the Linglingay Elementary School.