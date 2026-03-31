DA holds milk feeding program, distribute agri tools and inputs

The Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Luzon conducted a milk feeding program and distributed agricultural tools and inputs under the Gulayan sa Paaralan Program (GPP) at the Linglingay Elementary School in the Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija on 24 March 2026.

According to the DA, the activity aims to boost the nutrition and health of elementary students thru the distribution of healthy and nutritious milk. Alongside the said program is the distribution of agricultural tools to support the school and farm their own food.