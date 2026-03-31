Chevron backs 12th AmCham ScholaRun, empowers youth

“At Chevron, we take pride in our identity as a human energy company. We go beyond providing fuel products, as our people go out of their way to help people in need,” Tangmanuswong said.

The company highlighted the fundraising aspect of the run to encourage participation, emphasizing its role in supporting Filipino scholars. For Macaisa, who joined his first ScholaRun after nearly 25 years with the company, the advocacy carried personal meaning.

“As you know, in the Philippines, we lack education funding. I see this because I have relatives who could not finish their studies. That’s why the ScholaRun has such a great impact—it’s a way for Chevron to help our scholars. Some may think this is just a run, but it is not—it is a run to help your country,” said Macaisa, reflecting on the event’s purpose”

AmCham Foundation President Edwin Feist said the initiative blends fitness with philanthropy, allowing participants to contribute directly to students’ education.

“The cost of education is a big challenge in itself, as kids today need the resources. The fact that Chevron decided to put its effort behind it delights us, especially since we're just an implementing arm for their educational advocacy,” Feist said.