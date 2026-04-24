Korda off to a fast start at LPGA Chevron

“The wind was picking up here and there,” Korda said. “Through the trees it was definitely gusting so I had to lock in on a couple of yardages here and there.

“Overall, I just felt really good, though, out there.”

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit and South Korea’s Lee So-mi shared second on 67.

China’s Liu Yan, Japan’s Yuri Yoshida, France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard and 20-year-old American amateur Farah O’Keefe shared fourth on 68.

Korda, the 2024 Chevron champion, won the season-opening Tournament of Champions and has three runner-up LPGA finishes since.

After firing her second-lowest opening round in a major since the 2022 Evian Championship, Korda said she had learned a key lesson about the course, a first-time host of the event.

“I would say miss in the correct spots,” Korda said. “It’s all about the second shot in on this golf course. The rough isn’t too high so if you don’t hit your driver too great, it’s OK, but it’s still about placement going into the greens.”

After birdies at the 12th and par-five 16th on her front nine, Korda birdied the first three holes after the turn, hitting a five-foot putt at one, a 6-iron to six feet and made putt at the par-three second then sinking an eight-foot putt at the 12th to grab a share of the lead.

A six-foot birdie putt at the par-three seventh lifted Korda into the solo lead and she sank a five-foot birdie putt at the par-five eighth to stretch her lead before a closing par.

It was Korda’s first bogey-free round since the second round of the 2024 Women’s British Open.