AmCham warns vs rigid labor curbs

It also stressed that flexibility in hiring remains critical for companies managing seasonal demand, project-based work, and specialized services. Overly restrictive rules, it said, could reduce efficiency and discourage business expansion.

AmCham further flagged the broader investment implications, noting that predictable regulations and labor flexibility are key considerations for firms operating across Southeast Asia. More rigid policies, it added, may put the Philippines at a disadvantage compared with regional peers.

“In light of these considerations, AmCham advocates for a balanced and pragmatic approach through continued dialogue among government, labor groups, and the private sector to ensure that policies are both protective and conducive to economic development.”

The group said it remains open to working with stakeholders to craft policies that protect workers while sustaining growth and employment opportunities.