AmCham backs land use reform bill

The chamber also welcomed efforts to strengthen coordination between national agencies and local government units, saying clearer land classification and planning systems are important to sustaining investor confidence and economic growth.

As the measure moves to the Senate, however, AmCham urged lawmakers to introduce safeguards that would protect existing and pipeline investments from sudden regulatory changes.

The group said a clear transition framework is necessary to avoid disruptions to ongoing projects and ensure predictability for long-term investments.

AmCham also emphasized the need to strengthen the capacity of local government units, noting that implementation would largely depend on the ability of local authorities to enforce land use policies consistently.

The chamber recommended dedicated funding for training, technical support, and systems modernization to help local governments manage planning and regulatory responsibilities more effectively.

The business group likewise supported the creation of a National Land Use Commission under the Office of the President but stressed that strong inter-agency coordination and clearly defined mandates would be critical to avoid overlapping functions.

AmCham also pushed for the inclusion of land value capture mechanisms, which would allow the government to recover part of the increase in land values generated by public infrastructure projects.

According to the chamber, such mechanisms could help finance future infrastructure development without relying heavily on additional taxes or borrowing, provided the rules remain transparent and market-friendly.

AmCham said it remains committed to working with Congress and government agencies in crafting a final version of the measure that promotes sustainable growth while maintaining a stable and competitive investment environment.