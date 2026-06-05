AmCham urges review of pork import guidelines

The American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham) has raised concern over new rules governing pork Minimum Access Volume (MAV) allocations, warning that sudden changes in import guidelines could disrupt established supply chains and affect food price stability.

AmCham reiterated its support for Executive Order No. 116, which expands the pork MAV as part of government efforts to ease supply constraints, manage African Swine Fever (ASF) pressures, and stabilize prices for consumers. The group said the policy direction is timely and necessary amid ongoing pressures in the local meat supply.

However, AmCham cautioned that recently issued MAV allocation guidelines introduce uncertainty for long-standing importers that have built logistics and cold storage systems supporting nationwide food distribution.