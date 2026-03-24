BIDA Community Run rallies support for school kits nationwide

The program, considered the organization’s flagship initiative, brings volunteers to under-resourced schools nationwide to conduct values formation sessions for students and parents, alongside the distribution of school supplies and bags.

Proceeds from the run will support students in communities across Aklan, Bataan, Camarines Sur, Agusan del Norte, Laguna and Negros Oriental.

The initiative was supported by partners including PUMA Nitro Run Club, Power Mac Center, Rexona and Sarangani Electric Company, which joined efforts to promote education and youth empowerment.

The event also forms part of I am MAD’s 16th anniversary celebration, marking more than a decade of volunteer-driven initiatives under the campaign theme #BR16HTER.

Separately, the organization recently held its annual MAD Meet — its volunteer reunion and anniversary celebration — for the first time in General Santos City, bringing together volunteers from across the country for team-building activities and recognition of service.

Registration remains open for MAD Camps, a volunteer-driven outreach program for children aged 10 to 12, with opportunities for both volunteer sign-ups and donations available online.