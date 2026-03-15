From campus to community: Aboitiz Foods, Aboitiz Foundation expand support for agri education and farmer learning in Central Luzon

Education and collaboration play a vital role in strengthening the future of agriculture. Guided by its brand promise, Together, We Nourish the Future, Aboitiz Foods continues to invest in education and capability-building through forging multi-stakeholder partnerships in areas where it operates.
In Central Luzon, Aboitiz Foods, through Pilmico Animal Nutrition Corporation (Pilmico), recently launched two initiatives: awarding scholarships to outstanding undergraduate students from Pampanga State Agricultural University (PSAU) and partnering with the Department of Agriculture (DA) on a digital agri-learning program that equips farmers and agripreneurs with practical knowledge and tools.
Investing in future agri champions
In Magalang, Pampanga, 12 undergraduate students of PSAU were awarded scholarships under the Aboitiz Future Leaders Scholarship Program — a collaboration among Aboitiz Foods, Aboitiz Foundation and PSAU.
The scholars for Academic Year 2025 to 2026, taking up Bachelor of Science (BS) in Agriculture, Major in Animal Science, and BS Forestry, will be provided with full tuition coverage, financial assistance, internship opportunities, and industry exposure.
During the awarding ceremony last 23 February 2026, Aboitiz Foods’ assistant vice president for People Experience-Business Partner Christopher John De Villa highlighted the importance of grit, passion, and commitment to reliability and kindness in his message to the scholars.
“This scholarship is an opportunity to learn, to shape your future, and to have a seat at the table,” he said, adding, “We are excited to see the amazing things you will accomplish as the next generation of innovators and the future of Philippine agriculture and forestry.”
For 26 years, the Aboitiz Future Leaders Scholarship Program has supported young individuals with strong academic performance and leadership potential by providing full tuition support, allowances, leadership development, and opportunities for personal and professional growth.
“The Aboitiz Future Leaders Scholarship Program is not about assistance. It’s about transformation,” said Aboitiz Foundation Impact Lead for Education Jowelle Ann Cruz, adding, “Investing in young people’s education means shaping leaders, who will influence their community, their field, and eventually the country.”
For scholar Chelsea Sanchez, the program represents opportunity and responsibility.
“This is my way of giving back to the hands that feed us. As an Aboitiz Future Leader Program Scholar, I want to contribute and help out our fellow farmers toward food security and sustainable production.”
The scholarship program builds on Aboitiz Foods’ earlier collaboration with PSAU to support future agricultural professionals — reinforcing long-term academe-industry partnerships that help develop future talent.
Empowering farmers through Gen XP
Complementing its investment in education, Aboitiz Foods, through Pilmico, also formalized a memorandum of agreement with Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office (RFO) 3 for the Gen XP TV Series — a youth-led digital agri-learning initiative designed to make agriculture more relatable, innovative, and accessible.
Held at the Pilmico Tarlac Plant on 19 February, the signing marked a strategic alliance to develop educational content promoting sustainable, competitive, and resilient livestock and agribusiness practices for farmers across Region III.
“This partnership is an important milestone in our shared commitment to enhancing agricultural practices, encouraging others to do the same, and promoting food security,” said Norie Bermudez, Aboitiz Foods’ first vice president and country director for Agribusiness PH, adding, “Let us embrace this opportunity to inspire future generations of farmers.”
Gen XP TV aims to bridge traditional farming with modern innovation by covering technical and sustainability topics, including circular economy practices. The initiative primarily benefits local farmers, livestock raisers, and agripreneurs by equipping them with practical knowledge to improve productivity and profitability.
Gil G. David, Agricultural Center chief II and Regional Livestock Program coordinator of DA RFO3, underscored the importance of private sector collaboration.
“Through this partnership with Pilmico, we can sustain and improve the income of our farmers and fisherfolk.”
From empowering scholars in the classroom to educating farmers in the field, these initiatives demonstrate how Aboitiz Foods puts responsibility into action — creating lasting value for the communities where it operates.
Through stronger academe-industry linkages and public-private partnerships, Aboitiz Foods and its partners help build a more resilient food and agribusiness landscape, advancing its purpose of sustainably feeding Asia’s growth from mill to meal.
Through Project Blue, Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc. together with Aboitiz Foundation and in partnership with Davao City Water District, continues to support barangay water system associations with capacity building, communal faucets and infrastructure improvements — helping communities access safer, cleaner and more reliable water.
ABOITIZ Foundation, together with partners UnionBank, CEDO, the LGU, SPI, and A+Power Services, led the turnover of AuroraPH connectivity and solar solutions at Migtugsok Elementary School and Apo Malaki Integrated School in Cagayan de Oro. The initiative supports digital learning and sustainable energy in last-mile schools, while also enabling the Sitio Bugsok IP community to secure birth certificates through the City Registrar’s Office
ABOITIZ Foundation was recognized as an Outstanding Education Partner at the Edukampyon: Gawad Parangal of the Department of Education-Schools Division of Tarlac Province (DepEd Tarlac) for its AuroraPH, Aboitiz Foundation’s flagship program. Implemented in partnership with DepEd Tarlac and Aboitiz Foods, the program supports digital learning and strengthens access to quality education in underserved communities.
Aboitiz Foundation met with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Region XI to discuss the implementation of the Virtual Assistance Training Program under AIDA+. TESDA regional director Tarhata S. Mapandi expressed support for the initiative and agreed to pursue a memorandum of agreement with Aboitiz Foundation and RingCircle BPO, a Davao-based training and employment promoter. AIDA+ expands the ElevateAIDA program by introducing new digital courses such as virtual assistance, data analysis, and digital illustration, engaging additional partners like TESDA and private training institutions, and widening access to beneficiaries of all genders. The partnership aims to strengthen the skills-to-employment pathway in the region, with similar collaborations being explored in the NCR, Region IV-A and Region VII.