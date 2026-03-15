From campus to community: Aboitiz Foods, Aboitiz Foundation expand support for agri education and farmer learning in Central Luzon

During the awarding ceremony last 23 February 2026, Aboitiz Foods’ assistant vice president for People Experience-Business Partner Christopher John De Villa highlighted the importance of grit, passion, and commitment to reliability and kindness in his message to the scholars.

“This scholarship is an opportunity to learn, to shape your future, and to have a seat at the table,” he said, adding, “We are excited to see the amazing things you will accomplish as the next generation of innovators and the future of Philippine agriculture and forestry.”

For 26 years, the Aboitiz Future Leaders Scholarship Program has supported young individuals with strong academic performance and leadership potential by providing full tuition support, allowances, leadership development, and opportunities for personal and professional growth.

“The Aboitiz Future Leaders Scholarship Program is not about assistance. It’s about transformation,” said Aboitiz Foundation Impact Lead for Education Jowelle Ann Cruz, adding, “Investing in young people’s education means shaping leaders, who will influence their community, their field, and eventually the country.”

For scholar Chelsea Sanchez, the program represents opportunity and responsibility.

“This is my way of giving back to the hands that feed us. As an Aboitiz Future Leader Program Scholar, I want to contribute and help out our fellow farmers toward food security and sustainable production.”

The scholarship program builds on Aboitiz Foods’ earlier collaboration with PSAU to support future agricultural professionals — reinforcing long-term academe-industry partnerships that help develop future talent.

Empowering farmers through Gen XP

Complementing its investment in education, Aboitiz Foods, through Pilmico, also formalized a memorandum of agreement with Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office (RFO) 3 for the Gen XP TV Series — a youth-led digital agri-learning initiative designed to make agriculture more relatable, innovative, and accessible.

Held at the Pilmico Tarlac Plant on 19 February, the signing marked a strategic alliance to develop educational content promoting sustainable, competitive, and resilient livestock and agribusiness practices for farmers across Region III.