Korda’s lead shrinks to 5

And Korda got off to an explosive start again Saturday with four birdies on the opening six holes, including a precision eight-iron off the tee on the second hole to within tap-in distance of the pin.

But just as the first women's major of the year threatened to become a procession, the 27-year-old American did not make another birdie all day.

Korda played the rest of her round two-over par, consistently finding greens but failing to convert her putts, to finish 16-under par and give the distant pack a hint of a chance.

"I mean, the front nine was great," Korda said.

"But yeah, I missed that putt on the par-five eighth, and then kind of just slowed down since.”

"And all my misses with my putts were right, so I'm going to go to the putting green after.”