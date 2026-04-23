AmCham warns vs rigid labor curbs

In a statement following a Senate hearing led by Raffy T. Tulfo, AmCham said it supports efforts to strengthen worker protection but warned that sweeping restrictions may carry unintended economic costs.

“AmCham fully supports the objective of promoting fair employment, protecting workers’ rights, and ensuring dignified and secure livelihoods for Filipino workers,” the group said. However, it noted that proposed bills could dampen foreign investor confidence and potentially limit job creation.

Stricter enforcement of existing regulations

The business chamber pointed out that existing regulations already govern contracting and subcontracting, suggesting that stricter enforcement may be more effective than introducing new layers of policy that could create overlap and confusion.

It also stressed that flexibility in hiring remains critical for companies managing seasonal demand, project-based work, and specialized services. Overly restrictive rules, it said, could reduce efficiency and discourage business expansion.