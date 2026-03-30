Maximum police visibility ordered at transportation hubs for Holy Week

“The increased police presence on the road, churches, transportation hubs and other places of convergence is intended to provide maximum security and assistance to all our kababayan,” Nartatez said. “Our mandate is to serve and protect. We will keep it that way especially at this time of the year when people need the peace and mind for reflection,” he added.

Around 2.4 million are expected to flock to various seaports across the country, while airport authorities said they expect around 1.3 million passengers at the NAIA for the entire Holy Week break.

Nartatez said the security measures would ensure safe and orderly travel for millions of Filipinos observing the Semana Santa, including the roads leading to and from major transportation hubs. He emphasized that while security is tight, the goal is to keep the flow of people moving.

“Travelers can expect tight but efficient security screening. Our kababayan can also expect Police Assistance Desks (PADs) for quick and reliable response to all the requests for assistance of the travelers,” Nartatez said.

The initiative is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. and DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla to prioritize the safety and comfort of the commuting public during the Holy Week. The Chief Executive previously underscored the need for a "whole-of-government" approach to ensure a peaceful Semana Santa.

On major roads, the PNP is also bracing for the heavy volume of private vehicles hitting the expressways and national highways. Nartatez said road safety remains a top priority as historical data shows an uptick in vehicular accidents during the long weekend. Nartatez reminded the public that safety starts with individual responsibility. He urged motorists to double-check their vehicles before heading out for a long drive.

Meanwhile, personnel from PNP-Highway Patrol Group (HPG) conducted inspection of major transport terminals across Central Luzon for the anticipated surge of travelers during SUMVAC 2026 (Summer Vacation 2026).

HPG acting director Brig. Gen. Rommel S. Batangan said the inspection plays a crucial role in ensuring that all operational plans are effectively in place prior to the peak travel season.

He added that by ensuring strategic deployment in high-traffic areas such as bus terminals and major thoroughfares, the HPG enhances its capability to respond swiftly to incidents and maintain order.