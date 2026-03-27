FLI’s EasySwipe enables easier homebuyers’ cashless payments

At participating Filinvest Land sales offices, transactions can be completed by simply presenting a credit card for secure, in-terminal processing. For remote transactions, buyers may coordinate with their Filinvest sales representative and complete payments through Filinvest Land’s official online portal at https://pay.aqwire.io/filinvestland allowing them to settle fees anytime and from anywhere.

Manageable path to homeownership

More than just convenience, EasySwipe supports a more manageable path to homeownership by giving buyers greater flexibility in how they manage their finances.

By enabling the use of available credit lines, the program reduces the need for large upfront cash outlays and allows buyers to move forward with their investment while maintaining liquidity for other priorities.

The initiative is part of Filinvest Land’s broader push to enhance the ease of doing business, aligning its processes with the growing preference for digital and cashless transactions.