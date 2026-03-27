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Filinvest launches EasySwipe for cashless home payments

Filinvest launches EasySwipe for cashless home payments
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Filinvest Land Inc. has launched a cashless payment solution allowing homebuyers to pay reservation fees and monthly downpayments using credit cards, as part of efforts to streamline the property purchase process.

The program, called EasySwipe: Your Way Home, enables transactions through major credit card networks, including BancNet, Visa, JCB, Mastercard and American Express. Payments can be made either at select Filinvest sales offices or remotely through the company’s online portal.

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The company said the initiative is designed to make homebuying more accessible by reducing the need for large upfront cash payments and giving buyers more flexibility in managing their finances.

“Today’s homebuyers value speed, flexibility, and convenience,” Filinvest Land said. “With EasySwipe, we are responding to these needs by making payments simpler and more accessible—so our customers can focus on what matters most: moving forward with their home.”

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Filinvest said the rollout forms part of its broader push to digitize transactions and improve customer experience across its nationwide portfolio, which includes residential communities, condominiums, office developments and mixed-use estates.

The company added that integrating cashless solutions into its sales ecosystem is expected to enhance efficiency and remove barriers in the homebuying process for Filipino buyers.

Filinvest Land

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