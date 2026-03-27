Filinvest launches EasySwipe for cashless home payments

Filinvest Land Inc. has launched a cashless payment solution allowing homebuyers to pay reservation fees and monthly downpayments using credit cards, as part of efforts to streamline the property purchase process.

The program, called EasySwipe: Your Way Home, enables transactions through major credit card networks, including BancNet, Visa, JCB, Mastercard and American Express. Payments can be made either at select Filinvest sales offices or remotely through the company’s online portal.