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Smart Agriculture Technology training kicks off

Smart Agriculture Technology training kicks off
PHOTO courtesy of DOST-Central Luzon/FB
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The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) began a three-day training program Wednesday for local government officials to deploy “smart” agricultural technologies designed to shield Central Luzon farmers from climate change and global economic shifts.

The event, held at Widus Hotel, included the formal signing of a memorandum of agreement for the Smarter Approaches to Reinvigorate Agriculture as an Industry in the Philippines (SARAi) project.

Smart Agriculture Technology training kicks off
DOST Central Luzon, LGUs hold training on Smart Agriculture Technology

As part of the agreement, DoST-Central Luzon awarded automated weather stations to partner local government units to bolster data-driven farming.

Regional director Julius Caesar Sicat described agriculture as the cornerstone of the region’s economy but cited it is increasingly threatened by environmental pressures.

Smart agriculture Philippines
DoST SARAi project
Central Luzon farming tech

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