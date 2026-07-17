The celebration also featured a message from local leaders, who praised the beauty queen for bringing national recognition to Ballesteros and pledged their support as she prepares to represent the Philippines on the international stage at the Miss Earth pageant.

Sharing moments from the celebration on Facebook, Delos Santos expressed her appreciation for the warm reception she received.

“Coming home to Cagayan with a heart full of gratitude,” she wrote.

“Thank you for the warm welcome and for celebrating this journey with me. It is an honor to come home carrying the title of Ms. Earth Philippines. Agyaman kadakayu amin iti suporta yu kanyak. Ay-ayaten kayu amin nga kailyak ditoy Cagayan.”

For Delos Santos, the homecoming was more than a victory parade—it was a touching reunion with the community that has supported her every step of the way, making her return as Miss Philippines Earth 2026 an unforgettable celebration of pride, gratitude, and hometown spirit.