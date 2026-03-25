DOST Central Luzon, LGUs hold training on Smart Agriculture Technology

Engr. Romeolito G. Tacbian, Assistant Regional Director for Technical Operations and SARAi Centro Regional Focal Person, emphasized that the initiative goes beyond technological advancement.

“This initiative is not just about technology; it is about people. It ensures that every farmer in Central Luzon has access to knowledge, tools, and opportunities that will allow them to thrive in a rapidly changing world,” he shared.

Regional Director Dr. Julius Caesar V. Sicat reaffirmed the vital role of agriculture in regional development.

“Agriculture remains a cornerstone of regional development. It sustains livelihoods, drives local economies, and secures our food systems. Yet, it is also a sector increasingly challenged by climate variability, environmental pressures, and evolving socio-economic demands,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Engr. Bryan Baltazar, Science and Technology Fellow I of DOST-Central Luzon, discussed the impact of global crises on local farmers, identifying them as among the most vulnerable sectors in the country. He emphasized that strengthening agricultural systems through science and technology is key to empowering farmers and improving both agricultural and economic productivity.

A major highlight of the event was the formal signing of the Memorandum of Agreement, coupled with the awarding of Automated Weather Stations to LGU partners—symbolizing a strengthened commitment to data-driven and climate-resilient agriculture.

LGU representatives also delivered messages of support, affirming their dedication to advancing Project SARAi and Project SINAG in their respective localities.

Dr. Arnan Araza, Balik-Scientist of DOST-Central Luzon, presented the potential of blockchain technology in enhancing transparency and efficiency within the agricultural supply chain.

The afternoon session transitioned into the technical training proper, featuring discussions on Smarter Pest Identification Technology (SPIDTECH), QGIS and Google Earth Pro, and the digitization of agricultural lands, facilitated by the Project SARAi-SINAG team.

The training will run from 25 to 27 March 2026, equipping LGU partners with essential knowledge and tools to guide farmers toward adopting smart agriculture technologies.

As partnerships are strengthened and innovations take root, this initiative stands as a testament that the future of agriculture lies not only in technology, but in empowered communities working together—cultivating resilience, sustainability, and a smarter tomorrow for every Filipino farmer.