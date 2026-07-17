The gathering featured Pride advocates Baus Rufo, Eva Le Queen, and KaladKaren alongside employee panelists who shared personal experiences and discussed how allyship can be practiced in everyday life.

Established globally in 2018, the ProUd Network has grown to more than 1,300 members across 20 chapters worldwide, providing employees with a platform for advocacy, learning, and community.

"While the journey toward fully inclusive workplaces is far from complete, the ProUd Network demonstrates that meaningful strides have been made and that there is a strong foundation on which to build," said Richard Velasquez, ProUd Network champion at Unilever Philippines.

The company's Pride Month activities also extended beyond the workplace, with employees joining the LoveLaban Pride Festival in Quezon City alongside Cream Silk, drag performer Eva Le Queen, and content creator Sophie Prime.

Unilever said inclusion is embedded across its operations through policies designed to support employees of diverse backgrounds. These include gender-neutral uniforms in manufacturing facilities, gender-neutral restrooms, comprehensive healthcare coverage, 150 days of fully paid maternity leave, and 20 working days of fully paid paternity leave for eligible employees.

The company has also introduced Gender Transition Guidelines and personalized support plans to assist employees undergoing gender transition while ensuring dignity and continuity in the workplace.

"At Unilever Philippines, inclusion is rooted in the Filipino value of malasakit," said Geeta Royyuru, human resources head of Unilever Philippines and B&W Southeast Asia HR lead.

She added that the company aims to build a workplace where employees feel valued, empowered, and free to be their authentic selves while creating equal opportunities for everyone to grow and succeed.