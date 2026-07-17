The Canon Campus Tour will bring the company's imaging products, workshops, and learning sessions to schools and universities across the country, giving students and aspiring creators firsthand access to Canon's latest technologies.

Complementing the campus program is the Canon Creator Camp, which will provide community-based learning sessions aimed at helping creators develop their storytelling, photography, videography, and content production skills.

The event also showcased Canon's latest creator-focused products, led by the Canon EOS R6 V hybrid camera and the Canon PIXMA MegaTank printer lineup.

The EOS R6 V features a 32.5-megapixel sensor, open-gate recording, and active cooling designed for extended content production, while the PIXMA MegaTank printers offer wireless connectivity, touchscreen controls, and ink-efficient printing for creators, students, and home offices.

Filmmakers Karl Patacsil and Magic Liwanag demonstrated the EOS R6 V's video capabilities, while host and educator Nicole Shane Gonzales and digital illustrator James "Squeegool" Claridades shared how the PIXMA MegaTank printers support their creative workflows.

Beyond product demonstrations, the event featured interactive experience zones, networking opportunities, panel discussions, and raffle activities designed to connect members of the country's growing creator community.

Canon said the launch reflects its broader commitment to supporting Filipino creatives by combining imaging technology with educational opportunities and community engagement.

The company said additional creator-focused activities and campus programs will be rolled out nationwide as part of its efforts to make professional imaging tools and learning opportunities more accessible.