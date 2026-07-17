A key highlight was the expansion of the Medinilla Café livelihood project in Siniloan, Laguna, which grew out of AXA's forest restoration efforts last year in partnership with Fostering Education and Environment for Development Inc. (FEED).

Through its first-ever "Declutter for a Purpose" campaign, employees sold pre-loved items to raise funds for the café while unsold goods will be donated to partner communities.

AXA also expanded its partnership with Project PEARLS to support community gardens aimed at improving food security and generating additional income for families.

"When our employees come together, the impact multiplies," said Sharon Hernandez, chief human resources officer of AXA Philippines. "We wanted volunteerism to go beyond participation and become part of a sustained journey with our partners through livelihood initiatives, skills sharing, and sustainability programs."

Employees also participated in the Impact for Action Podcast Series, where nonprofit organizations shared insights on literacy, disaster preparedness, workplace safety, sustainability, and the circular economy.

Hands-on activities included an electronic waste collection drive that promotes responsible recycling, with proceeds benefiting Project PEARLS, as well as remote volunteer projects that produced educational materials for children and budget-friendly nutrition guides for partner communities.

AXA Week for Good is the flagship annual celebration of AXA Hearts in Action, the company's global employee volunteer program, reflecting its continuing efforts to support resilient and sustainable communities across the country.