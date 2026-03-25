SBG presses DBM, NYC to fund youth programs

He pointed out that the program has been pending for years, despite the known need for funding to carry out such initiatives.

“This is in 2025, and we all know that whenever there are seminars or programs in NYC, you also need funds to support them. NYC’s budget is really quite limited. Not only the NYC — even the PSC faces constraints, though, fortunately, but the PSC also has the NSDF,” he continued.

NYC chairperson Jeff Ortega, in response, explained that guidance during budget deliberations limited the use of additional allocations, with current requests focused on operational needs.

“Mr. Chair, about the assistance given to the National Youth Commission, we were advised during our budget hearing by our head of agency not to utilize the additional funds allocated to us for now, except for the regular budget,” the official said.

Funds for redirection

The representative added that the requested funding had been intended for a specific purpose that remains unused.

“What we have requested from the assistance given to us is a budget for the NYC extension office, which we have not yet been able to utilize,” the official explained.

At the same time, the NYC signaled openness to redirecting funds toward more immediate programs, subject to coordination with the Senate and DBM.

Go, for his part, emphasized that funds approved by Congress must be put to use, especially when they are intended to support youth programs.

“I mean, these are funds allocated by Congress to help NYC. It would be a waste if you’re not able to use them,” he said.