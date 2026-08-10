Eala kept pace with Bencic in a competitive opening set before the Swiss former Olympic champion pulled away. Bencic then dominated the second set to seal the straight-sets victory.

The loss came after Eala battled through a right foot injury in her previous match against American Caty McNally. Despite the injury, Eala survived the three-set encounter, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, to reach the last 16.

Before facing McNally, Eala defeated American Alycia Parks, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2, in the second round.

Her Toronto campaign followed a breakthrough title run in Washington, where she captured the championship by defeating Jessica Pegula in the final.

Bencic, meanwhile, advanced to the Canadian Open quarterfinals with the victory.